Coin Master: All free spin links for March 16, 2024

If you want some free spins and coins in Coin Master, you can redeem the links that Moon Active has released for March 16, 2024. The developer posts a couple of links online every day. You can visit the game’s official Facebook and X handles to find them. They are usually part of posts containing video or photo puzzles.

These riddles are part of a social media event in which you can participate to win more free spins and coins. All you need to do is enter your answers to the puzzles in each post’s comment section.

Without further ado, let's take a look at all the free spin links active on March 16, 2024, and how to redeem them.

All Coin Master free spin links for March 16, 2024

Get daily free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a list of all Coin Master links you can redeem to earn free spins and coins on March 16, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/TmCTdO - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KwWvnU - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/zJgoUA - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/fznvCh - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/QYmGpr - 25 free spins

Redeem these links instantly because they only last two days and won’t provide free rewards afterward. Moreover, a link can only be used once per account.

There are many other ways to earn more Coin Master spins, such as inviting friends to the title, playing daily in-game events and tournaments, landing on the slot machine's lightning bolt symbols, and more. Those who prefer microtransactions can spend their real money at the in-app store to purchase spins.

Here is the price list of spins in the store:

30 Spins = $2.19

90 Spins = $5.31

260 Spins = $13.27

525 Spins = $22.14

1,600 Spins = $55.39

3,600 Spins = $110.80

Steps to redeem free spin links

Click the Collect button and get all freebies delivered to your in-game profile (Image via Moon Active)

Activate the internet connection on your mobile device and click on any active Coin Master link from the list above. Each link will open the app on your device. Wait until a dialog box appears on the screen.

In this dialog box, you will see the number of free spins and coins the link grants and a green Collect button. Tap the button, and all free rewards will be delivered to your in-game profile.