Coin Master: Working free spin links (March 15, 2024)

Moon Active has released Coin Master links that offer in-game spins for free on March 15, 2024. You can find them on the title’s official Facebook and X handles. The developer uploads a couple of links every day, and some even grant millions of coins upon redemption. With their help, you don’t have to invest your valuable time farming spins in-game or spend money purchasing them at the in-app store.

This article lists all Coin Master free spin links active on March 15, 2024, and a guide to redeem them.

Redeem links on March 15, 2024, to obtain Coin Master spins for free

Get free spins daily by redeeming links (Image via Moon Active)

Listed below are all active Coin Master daily links granting free spins upon redemption on March 15, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/fznvCh - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/QYmGpr - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ByAYgd - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/jyGYhV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/wWZOeI - 25 free spins

Besides links, you can purchase spins with real-world money at the in-app store. Here is a list of their prices:

30 Spins = $2.19

90 Spins = $5.31

260 Spins = $13.27

525 Spins = $22.14

1,600 Spins = $55.39

3,600 Spins = $110.80

You can also get a certain number of spins for free by inviting friends to the title. Additionally, you can claim them as daily gifts from your friends.

Here are some of the best in-game ways you can get more Coin Master spins:

Collect cards and complete any album to earn spins as rewards.

Request spins every eight hours from your team members.

Participate in daily in-game events and tournaments.

Land on the slot machine's lightning bolt symbols.

Level up by constructing villages.

Steps to claim free spins and coins from the daily links

Click the Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps that you can follow to redeem Coin Master links and earn free in-game items:

Check to see if your device has an active internet connection. Make sure it is connected.

Click on any active link to open the app on your device.

Wait until the game displays a dialog box on the screen.

You will see details of the rewards associated with the link and a green Collect button below it.

You can transfer the freebies to your in-game inventory by clicking the Collect button.

It’s worth mentioning that Moon Active's links expire after two days, and you won’t be able to redeem them afterward.