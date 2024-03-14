Coin Master: All active free spin links (March 14, 2024)

Coin Master players can earn plenty of free spins and coins by redeeming Moon Active's daily links. The developer has released five links for March 14, 2024, which you can redeem for freebies. If you don’t like microtransactions or lack spins to farm in-game, these links are your best shot at earning the resources for free. The redemption process is also easy and only takes a few minutes.

This article offers a complete list of Coin Master free spin links that are active on March 14, 2024, along with a step-by-step guide to redeeming them.

Redeem Coin Master links to earn free spins and coins on March 14, 2024

Moon Active provides daily links you can redeem to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the Coin Master links that reward free spins and coins upon redemption:

https://Coin-Master.me/jyGYhV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/wWZOeI - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HEhIXV - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/UrAGuH - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/dbIFuj - 25 free spins

Please note that these links only work for two days and will not provide freebies afterward. Therefore, use them immediately to get all rewards. Note that you can only use a particular link once.

Besides links, there are multiple in-game ways to earn more Coin Master spins. They are as follows:

Wait an hour to replenish spins in your inventory.

Send your friends the game’s download link and invite them to play.

Participate in daily tournaments and events and earn various spins as rewards.

Earn shields more than your inventory’s capacity, and they will automatically convert into spins.

Complete an album and earn spins as rewards.

Request them from your team members.

Level up by completing your current village.

Claim them as daily gifts from your in-game friend list.

A guide to claiming daily free spins links

Get free spins by clicking the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Before initiating the Coin Master link redemption process, ensure your device has an active internet connection. Then, click on any link from the list above. When you do this, the app will launch on your mobile device.

After the game loads all assets, a dialog box will appear on the screen. The box will contain details of the rewards associated with the link and a green Collect button. All freebies will be delivered to your in-game inventory when you click on the button.