Coin Master: All active free spin links (March 13, 2024)

Spins are arguably the most critical resources in Coin Master’s gameplay. You can obtain them in various ways, like inviting friends to the title, playing events or tournaments, and more. If you prefer microtransactions, you can head to the in-app store and purchase them with real money. However, these methods require your time, effort, and resources.

Those who want to earn spins without breaking a sweat can redeem the daily links Moon Active posts online. You can find them every day on the title's official Facebook and X handles.

This article lists all active links on March 13, 2024, which you can redeem to earn free spins and millions of coins.

List of all Coin Master links granting free spins on March 13, 2024

Get daily free spins by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

You can find daily Coin Master free spin links on Moon Active's posts on social media. These posts usually contain video/photo puzzles. The riddles are part of daily online events, which help you earn more spins and coins as rewards. You can participate by entering your guesses in the posts’ comment sections.

Moon Active will use a lucky draw system to pick the winners from a group of contestants who give the correct answers. All winners get free spins and coins delivered to their in-game inventory.

Without further ado, here is a list of all Coin Master links bestowing free spins and coins on March 13, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/HEhIXV - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/UrAGuH - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/dbIFuj - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/mfLBob - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/YFhJfx - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/NHuDKL - 10 free spins and millions of coins

A guide to claiming free spins from the daily links

Claim free spins and coins by clicking the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these instructions to redeem Coin Master free spins from Moon Active's daily links:

Ensure your phone has a working internet connection.

Click on a link from the list given above. Each click will redirect you to the game.

After the title loads all its assets, a dialog box containing reward details and a Collect button will appear on the screen.

Get all freebies from the links by hitting the Collect button.

Note that the links are time-limited and expire after two days. Therefore, redeem them immediately to claim all free rewards successfully.