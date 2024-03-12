Coin Master: Working free spin links for March 12, 2024

In Coin Master, you can get spins and coins for free every day through Moon Active's redeemable links. The developer has released links for March 12, 2024, on their official social media handles, including Facebook and X. They can be found in the captions of posts featuring video/photo puzzles. You can redeem them by clicking on them.

This article lists all the links bestowing free spins on March 12, 2024. It also provides a short guide to redeeming them.

List of all daily links bestowing Coin Master free spins on March 12, 2024

You can get free spins every day by redeeming Moon Active's links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a list of all the Coin Master links granting free spins and coins on March 12, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/mfLBob - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/YFhJfx - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/NHuDKL - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/klMLHa - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/RDtbZv - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/pNSNFu - 10 free spins and millions of coins

You can also visit the in-app store to purchase spins with real-world money. Here is the price list:

30 Spins = $2.19

90 Spins = $5.31

260 Spins = $13.27

525 Spins = $22.14

1,600 Spins = $55.39

3,600 Spins = $110.80

Steps to redeem daily Coin Master links for free spins and coins

Click on the Collect button, and all freebies will be delivered to your in-game profile (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps that you must follow to redeem daily Coin Master links:

Turn on the internet on your device.

Visit the game's social media handles to find links. Alternatively, click on any active link from the list above. This action will open the title on your device.

Let the app load all its resources. You will then see a dialog on the screen.

Here, you will see details of the link's rewards and a Collect button.

Tap the Collect button. All the freebies associated with the link will be delivered to your in-game profile.

It’s worth mentioning that the links in the list above expire after two days. Therefore, redeem them as soon as possible to claim all free spins and coins. Note that a link grants freebies only once per account.