Coin Master: All free spin links for March 11, 2024

Coin Master players can redeem five links for free spins and coins on March 11, 2024. They are the only way to get these in-game items without grinding or investing real-world money. Moon Active uploads a few posts with videos or photo puzzles on the title’s Facebook and X handles. You can see the redeemable links in the caption section of such posts.

Solving the puzzles also grants free spins and coins. You can type your answer in the comment section of each post to participate. Moon Active will then select from among those who've given the correct answer and announce a few winners through a lucky draw system. The winners get free spins and coins as rewards.

Below are Coin Master free spin links for March 11, 2024.

Complete list of all Coin Master free spin links (March 11, 2024)

Get daily free spins by redeeming the links offered by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

You can get over 70 free spins and millions of coins by redeeming the daily Coin Master links offered by Moon Active. Here is a complete list of all active links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/klMLHa - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/RDtbZv - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/pNSNFu - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/vtcUPv - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/LBgXsM - 25 free spins

It’s worth noting that the links listed above are time-limited and expire after two days. You won’t get rewards past expiration, so you are advised to redeem them immediately.

After redeeming all the links, you can farm for more Coin Master spins by performing various in-game activities. Below is a list of some of the best ways:

Land the lightning bolt symbols on the slot machine.

Collect cards and complete the albums.

Play daily in-game events and complete the featured tasks.

Play daily tournaments and rank higher on the leaderboard.

Invite your friends to the app by sending them a download link.

Get spins as daily gifts from the in-game friend list.

Wait an hour to earn spins passively based on your in-game level.

Construct a village and earn spins as completion rewards.

Guide to claiming free spins from daily Coin Master links

Hit the Collect button and all the freebies will be delivered to your in-game profile (Image via Moon Active)

The Coin Master link redemption process is simple and takes no more than a few minutes. Ensure your mobile device has a working internet connection. Then, tap an active link from the list above.

The link will redirect you to the app installed on your handheld. After loading all assets, the app will display a dialog box on the screen. You will see reward details and a Collect button below it. Tap the button, and all freebies will be delivered to your in-game inventory.