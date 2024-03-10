Coin Master: All free spin links for March 10, 2024

Moon Active offers free links that grant Coin Master spins daily. There are a few you can redeem on March 10, 2024, to get over 80 free spins and millions of coins. Of all the methods available, redeeming links is the best way to accumulate these crucial in-game items. They ensure you don’t have to perform any in-game activity or spend real money on the in-app store.

Redeeming links is also not a herculean task; a few clicks and a little effort will do the job. Below is the list of all Coin Master links granting free spins and coins on March 10, 2024, and a guide to using the URLs.

Redeem all links from the below list for Coin Master free spins and coins (March 10, 2024)

You can get daily free spins and coins by redeeming the links. (Image via Moon Active)

All Coin Master links granting free coins and spins on March 10 are listed below:

https://Coin-Master.me/vtcUPv - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/LBgXsM - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/NtyomO - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FDbVZk - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/EBBwMH - 25 free spins

These links are part of a daily social media event that Moon Active holds every day on the title’s official Facebook and X handles. The studio uploads a couple of posts containing videos or photo puzzles, and you can find such redeemable links in the caption of each post.

The daily social media event is also the best source of free Coin Master coins and spins. You must give your answer under each post’s comment section. Moon Active selects a few participants who correctly answer the puzzles and conducts a lucky draw to announce a couple of winners. These individuals get hundreds of spins and millions of coins as rewards.

Besides links and the daily social media event, you can perform in-game activities to farm Coin Master spins for free. Inviting friends, playing daily events and tournaments, collecting cards, and landing their symbols on the slot machine are some of the best ways to obtain them.

How to redeem free spins and coins from the daily links

Redeem all freebies by clicking the Collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the below-listed steps to redeem the daily Coin Master links:

Activate the internet connection on your handheld.

Tap the links from the above list one after another. Each of them opens the app immediately on your mobile device. After the app loads all its assets, a dialog box will appear on the screen.

Click the green Collect button under the details of the rewards on the box to claim the freebies.

The links expire after two days, so redeem them immediately to get all the freebies. Moreover, all players can use any link only once for free rewards.