Coin Master: Active free spin links (November 16, 2023)

Players need plenty of spins to keep moving forward in their Coin Master adventure. In the game, you build your way through various villages inspired by real-life and fictional locations. Each comprises five items you must create and upgrade with coins, unlocking the next landmark. The virtual slot machine can be used to obtain these construction materials and other in-game and action resources.

The machine uses spins for activation and grants the items whose symbol you land on. You can get spins by investing time and effort or purchasing them from the in-game store. However, you can also obtain these crucial resources for free by redeeming daily links.

In this article, you can find all active Coin Master free spin links for today.

All updated Coin Master links to get free spins (November 16, 2023)

Get Coin Master free spin links by redeeming daily links (Image via Moon Active)

You can get Coin Master free spins by using links found on the title’s official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles. Moon Active drops a couple of links that take a few minutes to redeem, and they grant up to 100 free spins each passing day.

Here are all the working free spin links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/ZLAEap - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/wEBfpM - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/CcSwIQ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rUllOR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/EBbchb - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/xMAjVF - 25 free spins

You must redeem the above developer offerings at the earliest opportunity because they expire after 48 hours. Additionally, once you use any particular link to get freebies, you cannot use it again.

Method to get free spin from Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

This idle title’s free spin links redemption process is simple, and getting freebies from the links requires only a few clicks. Make sure your device is connected to the internet, install the app from a digital storefront, and link your Facebook account to create an in-game profile. Then, follow the steps listed below:

Visit the game’s official social media accounts or use one of the links above.

Any link you click should open the app immediately on your mobile device.

After the app loads all resources, it displays a dialog box with a green Collect button and reward details from each link.

Hit the Collect button to get all the freebies.

That concludes our free spin links for November 16, 2023. Follow Sportskeeda to get daily links and stay updated on the gaming world.