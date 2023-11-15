Coin Master: All links for free spins (November 15, 2023)

Coin Master features a virtual slot machine that grants you every action item in the game, including coins. However, this apparatus requires spins to run. Fortunately, spins are obtainable from multiple sources. You can even obtain them with little effort by redeeming links that the title’s developer, Moon Active, releases every day.

This article lists all links to earn free spins on November 15, 2023.

All links providing Coin Master free spins on November 15, 2023

Get free spins by redeeming daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active drops links on Coin Master's official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles. Here are all active free spin links for November 15, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/rUllOR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/EBbchb - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/xMAjVF - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/OBoRvA - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/pjHQNb - 25 free spins

These links are part of an online social media raffle. Moon Active uploads a simple video or photo puzzle on the title’s official Facebook and X accounts. Any player can partake in the contest by inputting their answer in the comment section.

Moon Active selects a few winners among those who give the correct answer through a lucky draw system. Each winner gets thousands of free spins and millions of free coins.

How to get freebies from Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Before redeeming links for free spins, you must first make sure your device has an active internet connection. Install Coin Master from your app store.

Create an in-game profile by linking your Facebook account. Click on a link from the above-given list. Tapping the link will open the game instantly on your mobile device. After loading all resources, the title will display a dialog box with reward details for the link you clicked on and a green Collect button. Hit the button. This will add all freebies to your in-game profile.

These links are only active for 48 hours, so redeem them within the time limit to successfully claim rewards. Additionally, you can use a link only once per account.