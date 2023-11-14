Coin Master: All free spin links (November 14, 2023)

While playing Coin Master, it is important to collect and store as many spins as possible to keep the virtual slot machine running. The apparatus contains the emblems of every in-game and action item. It provides coins, spins, raiding or attacking opportunities, and more upon landing these symbols. Your main objective in this idle title is to adventure through its map by building over 500 villages using coins.

Moon Active has provided several options to obtain these crucial in-game items. You can invite your friends, wait for an hour, purchase them using real-world money, and more. However, redeeming links is the easiest way to get them without any hassle. In this article, you can find all links granting free spins on November 14, 2023.

Get free spins by redeeming the links listed below on November 14, 2023

You can redeem daily links and get free spins daily (Image via Moon Active)

You can get Coin Master free spins daily by redeeming the links Moon Active posts on the title’s official social media accounts. The free spins obtainable from the links amount up to 100. They also offer free coins and other items occasionally.

Listed below are all active free spin links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/OBoRvA - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/pjHQNb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PFfZRc - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PVvPAP - 25 free spins

Method to get freebies from Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button and claim all applicable freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming the links in this idle title is a straightforward process that only involves a few steps, and you'll just have to spend a few minutes to redeem all the links. Prepare for the redemption by connecting your mobile device to the internet and installing the game from a digital storefront. Then, create your in-game profile by linking your Facebook account.

Visit the title’s official Facebook or X handle to search for links, or use one of the links provided above. Clicking on a link will open the app instantly on your handheld. After the app loads all its resources, it displays a dialog box detailing the freebies associated with each link and a green Collect button. Tap the button and claim all applicable freebies for November 14, 2023.

You must consider a few things before redeeming the links. First, all players can use any particular link only once per Coin Master account. Lastly, they expire after 48 hours, so you'll have to use them within that time limit.