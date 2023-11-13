Coin Master: Active free spin links (November 13, 2023)

Coin Master's developer Moon Active grants freebies daily, such as spins, coins, and other featured items. It drop links, through which you can redeem and claim the rewards. You can find them every day on its official Facebook and occasionally X pages.

The game’s objective is to build and explore the villages and unlock over 500 villages inspired by real-life and fictional villages on its map using coins. However, you must spend spins, activate the virtual slot machine, and land coins’ or coin bag symbols to obtain them. You can raid or attack neighboring villages by landing pigs and hammer symbols on the apparatus. This article lists all Coin Master links to redeem free spins on November 13, 2023.

All active Coin Master links to earn free spins on November 13, 2023

Moon Active drops daily links on the title's official social media accounts. (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming free spin links in Coin Master takes only a few minutes, and the steps are straightforward. You can get up to 100 free spins and millions of free coins occasionally each passing day.

Use the below-listed links to get free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/PFfZRc - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PVvPAP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qsPfCy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/sGHGgC - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/aQLuvr - 10 free spins and millions of coins

All links expire after 48 hours or two days. Therefore, claim your freebies at the earliest opportunity before their expiration. Moreover, all players can use any particular link only once per Coin Master account to claim free spins.

How to get free spins from Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button and claim all freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps that you must follow to get freebies every day:

Connect your device to the internet.

Visit your devices’ respective digital storefronts and install the app.

After successful installation, link your Facebook account to make an in-game profile.

Visit the game’s social media accounts or tap the above-listed links consecutively, opening the app instantly on your mobile device.

Let the app load all its resources.

It displays a dialog box detailing the rewards associated with each link and a green Collect button.

Tap the button, and you will get all the freebies in your in-game profile.

That concludes our free spin links guide for November 13, 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for daily Coin Master free spin links and stay updated on the gaming world.