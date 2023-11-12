Coin Master: All active free spin links (November 12, 2023)

Moon Active grants free spins to Coin Master fans each day via links. These links are posted with a video or photo puzzle on the title’s official Facebook and X handles. They are part of a social media raffle, an online off-game event. Players worldwide can participate and aim to get billions of free coins, thousands of spins, and other featured in-game items.

Spins are crucial in-game items, as they activate the virtual slot machine that grants all in-game and action rewards. Note that redeeming daily links is the best way to get spins for free. This article lists all Coin Master free spin links for November 12, 2023.

All Coin Master links to get free spins on November 12, 2023

Moon Active drops daily free spin links on the title's official social media accounts. (Image via Moon Active)

You can use daily links that grant up to 100 free spins daily, often with millions of coins. Redeeming all links demands only a couple of minutes.

Use the below-listed links to get Coin Master free spins on November 12, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/qsPfCy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/sGHGgC - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/aQLuvr - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/xLXUjC - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XOPRkg - 25 free spins

These developer offerings only remain valid for 48 hours. So, use them at the earliest to successfully get freebies. Moreover, players can redeem any particular link only once per account.

Method to redeem links for Coin Master free spins

Tap the green collect button to claim freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming links only requires a couple of minutes and a few straightforward steps. Initiate the process by connecting your device to the internet and installing the app from your digital storefront. Create your in-game profile by linking your Facebook account. Then, follow the below-listed steps to get free spins:

Search for the links on the title’s social media accounts or use the ones listed above consecutively.

Every link you click opens the app instantly on your mobile device.

After loading all resources, it displays a dialog box detailing all rewards associated with the links and a green Collect button.

Tap the button, claim your freebies, and progress through the game.

That concludes our free spins guide for November 12, 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for free spin links and stay updated on the gaming world.