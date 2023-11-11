Coin Master: Active free spin links (November 11, 2023)

With Coin Master links, you can get free spins each day. They are the most reliable source for freebies, including billions of free coins. The developers at Moon Active drop free spin links daily on Facebook and occasionally on X (formerly Twitter) as a part of an online off-game event called a social media raffle.

Spins are crucial because they activate the virtual slot machine, helping you obtain all in-game resources by landing their symbols. You can get free spins on November 11, 2023, using the links below.

All Coin Master free spin links for November 11, 2023

You can get free spins daily by redeeming links provided by Moon Active. (Image via Moon Active)

Listed below are all active Coin Master links providing freebies today. Redeeming them takes only a few minutes and provides up to 100 free spins and millions of coins daily.

https://Coin-Master.me/xLXUjC - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XOPRkg - 25 free

https://Coin-Master.me/Ctsaev - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/vokhQM - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/tIPDwf - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/UhomcI - 25 free spins

Note that the links only remain active for 48 hours. Therefore, you must redeem them within the allotted period to successfully claim free coins and spins. Moreover, you can use any particular links only once per account.

Method to redeem Coin Master links to get freebies

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem all links without investing much effort. Install the app from your device’s respective app stores. Then, connect it to an active internet connection and link your Facebook account to create your in-game profile.

After that, search for free spin links on the title’s social media accounts or use the above-listed links. Click them one after another, which will instantly open Coin Master on your mobile device.

Wait until the app loads all resources and displays a dialog box containing details of all rewards associated with links. You will see a green Collect button on the box. Tap on it, and all applicable freebies will appear on your profile.