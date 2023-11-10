Coin Master: Active free spin links (November 10, 2023)

In Coin Master, spins are crucial to making progress. You require coins to build and explore over 500 villages in-game, which are obtainable by using spins and activating the virtual slot machine. The apparatus also provides opportunities to attack and raid neighboring landmarks by landing hammer and pig symbols to loot coins, among other in-game and action items.

Moon Active offers several methods to obtain spins, which require constant grinding and money if you buy from the in-app store. However, redeeming daily links is the only way to get them hassle-free. This article lists all active Coin Master links providing free spins on November 10, 2023.

Get Coin Master free spins on November 10, 2023, with the links listed below

Get free spins by redeeming daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

The daily links are listed on the title’s official Facebook and often on its X (formerly Twitter) handles. Moon Active releases them as a part of an online off-game event called a social media raffle.

You can join the competition by answering puzzles uploaded in video or picture format under their post’s comment section. A couple of winners, picked through lucky draws, out of those who provide the correct answer, get billions of free coins, thousands of free spins, and other featured items.

Here are all working Coin Master links active today to get free spins:

https://Coin-Master.me/Ctsaev - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/vokhQM - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/tIPDwf - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/UhomcI - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/RFBFCN - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qlFdQY - 25 free spins

Note that the above developer offerings must be redeemed within 48 hours, as they will expire soon after. Additionally, if you redeem any particular link once, you cannot use it again.

Method to redeem Coin Master links

The idle title’s redemption process is straightforward. You can redeem all active links within a couple of minutes. First, connect your mobile device to an active internet connection. Then, install the app from your respective digital storefront and link your Facebook account.

Look for links to use on the title’s official social media accounts or click the above-listed developer offerings. Tap each one to instantly open the app on your device. The main screen displays a dialog box that details all rewards associated with the link and a green Collect button. Tap on it, claim your freebies, and start your journey.