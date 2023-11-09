Coin Master: Active free spin links (November 9, 2023)

Spins are one of the significant resources in Coin Master. They help you activate the slot machine, the source of all in-game items. You get action or in-game items by landing their symbols on the apparatus. For instance, landing pig symbols provide raiding opportunities, hammer symbols give attacking chances, and coin bag symbols grant coins, which are essential for building and exploring over 500 villages.

Spins can drain out quickly while engaging in the game. However, they can be obtained via multiple sources. The most reliable way to get them for free is by using the redemption links daily provided by Moon Active. This article lists all Coin Master links actively providing free spins on November 9, 2023.

List of all active Coin Master free spin links (November 9, 2023)

Moon Active provides daily links that reward free spins upon redemption (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem a few links uploaded by Moon Active on the title’s Facebook and X handles daily. They cumulatively grant up to 100 free spins and millions of coins.

The links are part of a social media raffle, an online event conducted on the title’s official social media accounts. It is an open-to-all competition that offers billions of free spins and millions of free coins to winners.

Here are all Coin Master links bestowing free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/RFBFCN - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qlFdQY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/TJDLoR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/EmxoRl - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/MVtbIC - 25 free spins

Notably, the above developer offerings last only briefly and expire after two days or 48 hours. Therefore, it is recommended to redeem them before they expire. Moreover, you can use any particular link only once to get freebies.

Way to redeem Coin Master links to claim freebies

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The redemption process does not require much effort, and you can redeem free spin links within a few minutes. Follow the steps listed below to claim freebies from the developer offerings:

Install the app and make sure you're connected to a stable internet connection.

Link your Facebook account and create an in-game profile.

Tap any of the links above.

This will directly open the app on your mobile.

After it loads all its resources, tap the green Collect button in a dialog box that appears on the main screen.

All freebies will be delivered to your in-game profile.

That concludes our free spin links guide for November 9, 2023. Follow Sportskeeda to get daily free spins.