Coin Master: All active free spin links (November 8, 2023)

Coin Master is one of the most popular mobile games developed by Moon Active. In the title, you can get all the items necessary for progression from a virtual slot machine, which needs spins to run. Fortunately, you can earn spins via multiple methods. However, out of all the methods, redeeming daily links is the most effortless way.

This article lists active Coin Master free spins links for November 8, 2023.

Use the following spins to get free spins on November 8, 2023

Moon Active releases daily links on the title's official social media accounts (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active releases links on Coin Master’s Facebook and X accounts. These links offer spins and coins upon redemption.

Here are all the links bestowing freebies on November 8, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/TJDLoR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/EmxoRl - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/MVtbIC - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PipyRa - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XZmvlt - 25 free spins

These links will expire after 48 hours. Therefore, it is recommended to redeem them and claim the free spins immediately. It should be noted that you can only redeem a link once per account.

Method to redeem Coin Master links to get free spins

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The process of redeeming Coin Master links is easy. First, install the game, make sure your device has an active internet connection, and link your Facebook account to create an in-game profile. Then, follow these steps:

Search for links on the title’s official social media accounts or tap the ones in the list above.

Every link will open the game on your mobile device.

After loading all resources, the title will display a dialog box detailing all the rewards and a green Collect button.

Tap the button to get all freebies on your in-game profile.

This concludes our guide to redeeming free spin links for November 8, 2023. Follow Sportskeeda to get daily links and stay updated on the gaming world.