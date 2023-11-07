Coin Master: Active free spin links (November 7, 2023)

Coin Master features idle mechanics in its adventure-themed gameplay. It has over 500 villages inspired by real-life and fictional locations. Each one comprises five landmarks that you must build, upgrade, or fix using coins. You can get coins and other in-game items essential for progression from a virtual slot machine, which requires spins for activation.

You can get your hands on spins using multiple methods, such as inviting friends to the title, finishing villages, and more. Alternatively, you can use real-world money to purchase them from the in-app store. You can even get free spins without spending money or making much effort by redeeming links that Moon Active releases daily.

This article lists all active free spin links on November 7, 2023.

Redeem links to get free spins in Coin Master (November 7, 2023)

Get Coin Master spins by redeeming the links daily. (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active offers free spin links to fans via Coin Master’s Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts. You can redeem each link with a few clicks on your mobile device.

Here are the Coin Master links that bestow free spins on November 7, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/PipyRa - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XZmvlt - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/hnkrat - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BNPYpc - 25 fre spins

Coin-Master.me/QFbaag -10 free spins and millions of coins

These links expire in 48 hours, so redeem them at the earliest opportunity. Note that you can only use a link once to claim free spins.

How to redeem free spin links

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The redemption process is straightforward and requires very little time. You can redeem all links within a couple of minutes.

First, install Coin Master from the Google Play Store or the App Store, depending on your device. Then, link your device to an active internet connection. Create your in-game profile by linking your Facebook account.

Search for the links on the title’s social media accounts, or use the ones from the list above. Every link you click on will open the game on your mobile device. After the title loads all its resources, you will see a dialog box on the main screen detailing all rewards associated with the link you clicked on and a green Collect button. Hit the button, and all the freebies will appear on your in-game profile.