Coin Master: Active free spin links (November 6, 2023)

Coin Master is an adventure title featuring a virtual slot machine that rewards in-game items randomly. It offers over 400 villages to build, and you must construct them using coins to finish the title. The game also allows you to attack or raid neighboring villages and those of friends. There are also pets such as Foxy (who can help you while raiding), Tiger (who helps while attacking), and Rhino (who helps while defending).

You must ensure that there are enough spins in your inventory to keep playing the game. Fortunately, there are multiple ways to get them, and redeeming daily links by Moon Active is the quickest method. This article lists all active Coin Master links for free spins on November 6, 2023.

Coin Master free spin links for November 6, 2023

You can get links by redeeming daily links provided by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active drops links each passing day on the title’s official Facebook account and occasionally on X. You can get up to 100 spins every day, often with millions of coins. The redemption process is also straightforward and requires a few clicks.

Here is the list of all active Coin Master links providing free spins for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/hnkrat - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BNPYpc - 25 fre spins

Coin-Master.me/QFbaag -10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/JvEfyO - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/AwUFHA - 25 free spins

Method to redeem Coin Master links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps to redeem links to get free coins and spins from them:

Install the app and make sure it has access to a stable internet connection.

Create your in-game profile by linking your Facebook account.

Search for the links on the title’s official social media accounts, or pick one of the links from the list above.

Clicking on the link will open the app on your mobile device.

After loading all its resources, it will display a dialog box with details of the rewards each link grants and a green Collect button.

Tap the button, claim your freebies, and start your in-game journey with all freebies.

You must consider a few things before redeeming the links. First, they only last for 48 hours or two days, so use them before they expire. Moreover, you can use any particular link only once to get free coins and spins.