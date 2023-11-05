Coin Master: Active free spin links (November 5, 2023)

Coin Master is one of the most-played mobile games developed by Moon Active. You use spins to activate the virtual slot machine and obtain all items that help you advance in-game. Its main objective is to build over 500 fictional and real-life-inspired villages using coins. The idle title also allows attacking or raiding friends' landmarks to obtain coins.

Spins are crucial items, and multiple methods exist to obtain them. However, you must invest your time and effort or money to buy them from the in-app store. You can also earn them without any hassles by redeeming daily links.

This article helps you earn spins for free on November 5, 2023, by listing all active links and steps to redeem them.

A list of all links to obtain Coin Master free spins on November 5, 2023

You can get free spins daily by redeeming links provided by Moon Active. (Image via Moon Active)

The links are found daily on Coin Master's official social media accounts. Moon Active drops them every day on Facebook and occasionally on X (formerly Twitter). They provide free spins upon redemption, often with millions of free coins and other featured items. You can get approximately 100 free spins each passing day.

Here are all the active links providing free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/JvEfyO - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/AwUFHA - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/dhuHXD - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/iwWIGU - 10 free spins and millions of free coins

Coin-Master.me/eCrCaD - 25 free spins

How to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to get free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

Start the redemption process by installing the Coin Master, connecting to an active internet, and creating your in-game profile by linking your Facebook account. Then, follow the below-listed steps that will lead you to freebies:

Visit the title’s official social media accounts and search for the links, or use the ones listed above. By clicking them, you open the app immediately on your phone. Let it load all the resources, and wait for the dialog box to appear. It details all the rewards associated with the links and a green Collect button. Hit the button, claim your freebies, start building your village, level up, and progress in the game.

The links do not last forever and expire after two days, so redeem them at the earliest opportunity. Moreover, each player can use the links once per account to get free coins and spins.