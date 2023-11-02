Coin Master: Active free spin links for November 2, 2023

With over 100 million downloads, Coin Master is one of the most played casual games. The slot machine that rewards players with random in-game items and opportunities to play together with friends and attack or raid their villages is one of the elements that keeps players hooked. Spins are the central focus of its gameplay that help you get all in-game resources by activating the apparatus.

Moon Active has introduced multiple methods to farm for spins. You can directly purchase them from the in-app store by spending real money, or you can get them without effort or spending a dime using daily links. This article provides all active links to redeem on November 2, 2023, for free spins.

List of all Coin Master links to get free spins on November 2, 2023

Get Coin Master free spins by redeeming daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active provides free spins daily to Coin Master fans through links. You can find them on the title’s official Facebook handle and occasionally on X (formerly Twitter). They can get you over 75 spins, which is enough to kick-start your day.

Here is a list of all links bestowing freebies today:

Coin-Master.me/uDhxYL - Free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rJChCp - Free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/bMKSUH - Free spins

coin-master.me/HALPARTY_35SPINS - 35 free spins

coin-master.me/HALPARTY_50SPINS - 50 free spins

coin-master.me/HALPARTY_25 - 25 free spins

coin-master.me/HALPARTY_40SPINS - 40 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/fnPdKo - 25 free spins

You must use the above developer offerings within 48 hours or two days because they expire after this time frame. Additionally, each player can use any particular link only once to claim free prizes.

Method to redeem Coin Master free spin links

Tap the green Collect button and claim free rewards (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem Coin Master links with little effort because the process involves a few straightforward steps. The links are redeemable only on mobile devices. So, install the app on your handheld, connect it to the internet, and link your Facebook account to create an in-game profile.

Then, search for the links on the title’s official Facebook and X handle or tap on one of the links above. This will open the app immediately on your mobile. Let it load all resources, after which it displays a dialog box with a green Collect button on the main screen. Tap the button, claim your free spins, and you can then spin the virtual slot machine to obtain in-game resources and build your village.