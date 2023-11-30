Coin Master: Active free spin links (November 30, 2023)

Since its release in 2015, Coin Master has bagged over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. In this title, you have to activate a slot machine to get items that are crucial to progression. You can do so using spins, a critical resource you must have enough of to beat the content. You can obtain spins through different methods, including redeeming the links Moon Active posts on social media daily.

This article lists all active links that provide free spins on November 30, 2023.

All Coin Master free spin links active on November 30, 2023

Redeem links to get free spins daily (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active posts free Coin Master spin links daily on social media platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

Here are all the links you can use to get free spins on November 30, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/xxrxVZ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/xwzGMY - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/YWJXsP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/djXRmB - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/bwHkTU - 25 free spins

Since these links have limited validity periods, it’s recommended that you redeem them as soon as possible. Moon Active allows you to use a link just once per account.

Method to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to claim all rewards (Image via Moon Active)

To redeem the links, you must first activate the internet on your mobile device. Next, install the idle title and create your in-game profile by linking your Facebook account.

Visit the game’s official social media accounts for links, or tap a link from the ones listed above. Every link you click on will open the title on your device. Wait for the app to load all its resources; you will soon see a dialog box on the main screen.

The box has a green Collect button, along with details of all the rewards associated with the link. Tap the button, and all freebies will appear on your profile.