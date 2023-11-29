Coin Master: All free spin links for November 29, 2023

Coin Master is one of the most-played mobile titles right now. It features a virtual slot machine that grants all resources essential for in-game progression. However, the device needs spins to function. Luckily for you, there are multiple ways to obtain spins, including redeeming the daily links that developer Moon Active releases on social media.

This article provides every free spin link for November 29, 2023.

All Coin Master links for free spins on November 29, 2023

Redeem daily links and get freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all active Coin Master links offering free spins on November 29, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/djXRmB - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/bwHkTU - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/UVTBmO - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/IZqOGV - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/WrIHcy - 25 free spins

You must redeem these links within 48 hours. Additionally, you can only redeem a link once per account.

Moon Active posts daily redeemable links on social media platforms, such as X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. The links are part of an online contest, which rewards free spins and coins to winners.

Moon Active uploads photo or video puzzles on the title's social media pages, and if interested, you can type your answer under each post’s comment section. Those who provide the correct answer are chosen for a lucky draw, which decides who the winners are.

Method to get free spins from daily links

Tap the green Collect button and claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the steps listed below to claim freebies from daily links:

Ensure you’ve activated the internet connection on your phone. Visit your respective app store on your device and install Coin Master.

Launch the title and link your Facebook account to create an in-game profile.

Tap one of the links from the list above.

This will open the game instantly on your mobile device. After the app loads all its resources, a dialog box will pop up on the main screen.

Tap the green Collect button in the box and claim all applicable freebies.

This concludes our Coin Master guide on free spins for November 29, 2023.