Coin Master: All free spin links for November 28, 2023

Coin Master is an adventure mobile game released for Android and iOS devices in 2015. It features idle gameplay with a slot machine at the center of it all. You can obtain every in-game and action item from this device, but it needs spins to work. There are many ways to get spins, but redeeming developer Moon Active's links is one of the easiest and most effortless methods.

This article lists all redeemable links for free spins on November 28, 2023.

Get free Coin Master spins on November 28, 2023, by redeeming links

Get Coin Master free spins daily by redeeming links (Image via Moon Active)

Free Coin Master spins are daily treats Moon Active offers its fans through redeemable links. The developer posts these links on the title’s official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts. You can redeem them all within a few minutes.

Here are all active free spin links for November 28, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/UVTBmO - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/IZqOGV - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/WrIHcy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KuZPZm - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/RIONOv - 10 free spins and millions of free coins

These links are part of a contest held by Moon Active on the game's social media accounts. Participants must solve two to three video/photo puzzles and type out their answer under each post’s comment section.

Moon Active uses a lucky draw system to choose the winners from a group of commenters who give the correct answer. All winners get thousands of free spins and coins.

How to get freebies from daily links

Tap the green Collect button and claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you can follow to get free spins in the idle title via links:

Activate the internet on your mobile device and install the game.

Link your Facebook account to the app and create an in-game profile.

Tap one of the above-listed links. This will open the title on your phone.

You will see a dialog box after the app loads all its resources.

Tap the green Collect button to obtain all free rewards.

That concludes our guide to Coin Master free spin links for November 28, 2023.