Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 1, 2023)

In Coin Master, spins are paramount as they activate the slot machine that provides every in-game item crucial for game progression. You get coins, opportunities to attack or raid opponents’ villages, shields to protect yours, and more. It also includes several pets, such as Foxy, Tiger, and Rhino, that buff your attacks, raids, and defense.

There are multiple ways to obtain spins, such as playing events and tournaments, earning extra shields and landing spins’ symbols on the machine, and more. Besides these in-game steps, you can get them at no cost by redeeming daily links. This article offers all active Coin Master free spin links for October 1, 2023.

Use the following link to get Coin Master free spins (October 1, 2023)

All links provide free spins, with some also granting millions of coins. Below, you will find all active links that bestow free spins and coins upon redemption:

https://Coin-Master.me/lKkRXg - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qfkoSB - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/QwCCZG - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/MjgLCp - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/dTFePh - 10 free spins and millions of coins

You must redeem the above developer offerings within two days. Additionally, each player can only use the links once to get freebies.

Steps to redeem links in Coin Master

The process to redeem links in this idle title is quite simple.:

Visit your device’s app store and install the app.

Ensure you connect the device to an active internet connection.

Visit the title’s social media accounts or click the above-listed links consecutively.

Every link you interact with opens the app on your handheld.

After the app loads, it displays a dialog box that contains the details of rewards associated with the link and a Collect button.

Tap the button, and all applicable freebies will appear on your profile.

That concludes our free spin links guide for October 1, 2023.