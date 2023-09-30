Coin Master: Active free spin links (September 30, 2023)

Moon Active released Coin Master in 201. Your main objective in this idle title is to build villages on the map and attack those of your enemies. However, performing any action requires spins. There are many ways to get spins, such as purchasing them from the in-app store using real-world money. The developer of the game also drops daily links that provide spins at no cost.

This article lists all active links that provide free spins as of September 30, 2023.

A list of Coin Master links for free spins (September 30, 2023)

Moon Active drops links on Coin Master’s official social media accounts every day. Here are all the links that bestow free spins for the game on September 30, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/MjgLCp - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/dTFePh - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/NYXMgD - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/uvLkJg - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ZVzrpZ - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Besides links, there are many other ways to get more free spins in the title. Here are some of the best methods:

Invite your friends

Construct villages and level up

Complete card sets

Earn additional shields

Play in-game events and tournaments

Join a team and request spins from them

Collect them as daily gifts from the in-game friend list

How to redeem Coin Master free spin links

Tap the Collect button to claim freebies from the Moon Active links (Image via Moon Active)

Initiate the redemption process by installing Coin Master on your device. Ensure the device has an active and fast internet connection. Then, visit the title’s official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts to find links. Alternatively, you can use the links listed above.

Each link you click on will open the game on your device. After the app loads, the screen will display a dialog box with details of the rewards and a green Collect button. Tap the button, claim your freebies, and start building villages.

You must use all Moon Active links within two days, or else they will expire. Additionally, you can only use one particular link once to claim free rewards.