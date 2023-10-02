Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 2, 2023)

Coin Master has a player base of over a hundred million worldwide. Released by an Israel-based company in 2015, this idle title mixes gambling mechanics in its adventure-themed gameplay. It features a virtual slot machine, the source of all in-game treasures that activate with spins. The machine provides everything from attacking and raiding opportunities to getting coins for constructing your villages.

You must ensure your inventory contains enough spins to keep playing the game because doing almost anything in the game requires them. There are multiple ways to get them, and they usually require both time and effort. Luckily, Moon Active drops daily links that provide them for free.

In this article, you will find all active Coin Master free spin links for October 2, 2023.

Use the following links to get Coin Master free spins on October 2, 2023

Moon Active offers daily links to fans via the game’s official X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook handles. You either get 10 free spins with millions of coins or 25 free spins from a daily Coin Master link. Here are all active links that grant free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/bFDdiG - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PnlCQq - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/lKkRXg - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qfkoSB - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/QwCCZG - 25 free spins

How to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green collect button to get freebies (Image via Moon Active)

There is only one way to redeem links in this idle title, and you can follow a few straightforward steps to claim freebies. Begin the process by installing the app on your Android or iOS device and connecting it to the internet. Then, follow these simple steps:

Search for the links on the title’s official Facebook and X handles, or use the links from the list above.

Each link you click will open the app immediately on your handheld.

Let the app load all its resources, after which it displays a dialog box detailing the rewards related to the link and a green Collect button.

Tap the Collect button, and all applicable freebies will appear on your profile.

Before redeeming the links, you must take note of a few restrictions. First, the links expire after two days, so use them to claim freebies at the earliest opportunity. Secondly, you can use any particular link only once to claim free spins.