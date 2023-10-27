Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 27, 2023)

Spins are of utmost importance while building villages and exploring the Coin Master map. The game offers over 500 villages based on real-life and fictional landmarks, and they require coins for construction. You can participate in events and tournaments daily, which task you with collecting specific items from the slot machine. The gameplay of this idle title revolves around using spins to activate the apparatus.

The slot machine provides every in-game item, such as hammers for attacking neighboring villages, shields for defending your own, and coins for building them. You can obtain spins in several ways and even buy them using real money. However, getting them for free is also possible using daily links. This article lists all the Coin Master free spin links for today.

All active Coin Master links to get free spins on October 27, 2023

Get free spins by redeeming daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active posts Coin Master links that provide free spin or coins upon redemption daily on the title’s official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles.

Here are all the links you can use today to get freebies in the game:

https://Coin-Master.me/irksIy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/TAKzqp - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/FhOMUB - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PjxGUM - 25 free spins

The links are one of the many ways to get free spins. You can also obtain them passively by waiting an hour, inviting friends, collecting them from your in-game friend list, and requesting from your team members. Other ways require spending spins to get more of them, such as playing events and tournaments, constructing villages and leveling up, completing a card set, landing their symbol on the apparatus, and earning additional shields.

Method to redeem Coin Master links to get freebies

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The process to redeem spins in this idle title is a no-brainer. Connect your mobile device to the internet, install the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and link your Facebook account to create an in-game profile. After completing these initial steps, you must search for the links on the title’s social media accounts or use those listed above.

Tap on a link to open the app immediately on your handheld. The app will load all its resources, after which a dialog box pops up displaying all rewards associated with the link. Tap the green Collect button in the box, and all the applicable freebies will appear in your in-game profile.

There are some things you need to consider before redeeming the links. First, they expire after 48 hours, so you should redeem them as soon as possible. Second, you can get free rewards from any particular link only once.