Coin Master features a virtual slot machine that provides you with various in-game items. However, it requires spins to activate. Developer Moon Active has come up with many ways for you to obtain spins. While most of these methods need you to invest time or money, there is one thing you can do to get them at no cost and with little effort.

Moon Active regularly drops links online that you can redeem to get free spins in Coin Master. This article lists all active free spin links that you can use as of September 16, 2023.

List of active Coin Master free spin links

Redeem daily links to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all Coin Master links that actively provide free spins and other rewards as of September 16, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/DWJZPb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qqJoHm - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/TLbvjy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/wVjqJI - 25 free spins

These links can be found daily on the game's Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles. Moon Active holds a daily social media competition where participants must solve a puzzle about various aspects of the title. The developer uploads the puzzle in the form of a video or photo. You can type your answer under each post’s comment section.

Moon Active then chooses a group of participants who give the correct answer. The winners are chosen via a lucky draw system. The rewards include thousands of free spins and coins.

To obtain spins, you can also check out daily in-game events that require you to complete various missions, like collecting event-themed items from the slot machine. Reaching each collection milestone provides several rewards, including free spins.

Steps to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to get your freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The process of redeeming links in this adventure title is straightforward and only requires several taps. Here are the steps:

Make sure your device has a working internet connection and install the game.

Search for Moon Active links or use any of the ones listed above. Clicking on a link will open the title on your device.

Let the app load its resources. Once this is done, you will see a dialog box detailing the rewards.

Click the green Collect button, claim your freebies, and resume your journey.

You must redeem these links immediately because they will expire after two days. Additionally, each player can use a link only once.