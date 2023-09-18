Coin Master: Active free spin links (September 18, 2023)

Coin Master developers at Moon Active are quite generous because they provide daily free spins to fans. They offer rewards via redeemable links, which you can find on the game’s official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles. Although you have several ways to obtain them, redeeming links is the quickest method.

Each link either provides 10 spins with free coins or 25 spins. Claiming freebies is also simple because it requires little effort. This article lists every Coin Master link that provides rewards on September 18, 2023, along with a guide to redeeming them.

Get Coin Master free spins using the links below

Redeem the below-listed links to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Redeem the links below to obtain free spins and coins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/pPdNck - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/sanvyM - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/eLfHNf - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/fdbQqZ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/sJXcDK - 10 free spins and millions of coins

These links are part of a daily social media contest that is open to all. The developers upload posts containing simple puzzles in a video or picture format. You can enter the contest by giving your answer to them under each post’s comment section.

Among the thousands of participants who participate, the ones who provide the correct answer become eligible for a lucky draw system. Moon Active chooses a few participants through a lottery system and announces the winners. The winning prize includes billions of free coins and thousands of free spins.

How to redeem a Coin Master link

Tap the collect button to redeem the links and get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

The redemption process is straightforward in this idle title. Make sure your device has access to a stable internet connection, and initiate the process by installing the Coin Master on your Android or iOS device.

Search for the links or tap any active ones from the list above. This will open the app immediately on your mobile. Let the app load, and you will see a dialog box containing the reward details of associated links and a green Collect button. Tap the button, get your freebies, and start your journey to explore over 450 villages on its map.

You must consider a few things before starting the redemption process. Firstly, you need to use every developer offering within two days, after which they expire. Secondly, you can use any particular link only once to obtain freebies.