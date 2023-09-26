Coin Master: Active free spin links (September 26, 2023)

Moon Active, an Israel-based company, developed and released Coin Master on December 11, 2015. This single-player game has successfully garnered a player base of over 100 million worldwide. It is an adventure-themed casual title incorporating gambling mechanics in its core gameplay. You use spins, represented by a lightning bolt symbol, to activate a virtual in-game slot machine.

Spins get you every in-game item that helps make progress the title. There are several ways to obtain spins, and they usually require time and effort. However, you can also get them for free by redeeming the daily links offered by Moon Active. This article lists all active Coin Master free spin links that provide free spins on September 26, 2023.

Use the links below to get Coin Master free spins

You can find Coin Master links daily on the title’s official X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook handles. Every link either grants 10 free spins with millions of free coins or 25 free spins upon redemption. Here is the list of all links providing free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/TFpLdw - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/DZCQAn - 25 freee spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BLanhi - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BILgyW - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/JfPQux - 10 free spins and millions of coins

The links are part of a daily open-to-all competition that can be accessed by players all over the world. It presents a few simple puzzles in a video or photo format themed around the title on Facebook and X.

You must crack the puzzles and type the answer in the comment section under the post. Moon Active selects all participants who've provided the correct answer and chooses a few winners through a lucky draw system. The winners get free coins, spins, and other featured rewards.

Way to redeem Coin Master free spin links

Moon Active offers straightforward steps to redeem Coin Master free spins from daily links. To start off, you need an active internet connection and the app installed on your mobile device. Then, search for the links on the title's social media handles or click one of the links from the above list. Upon interacting with a link, the app will instantly open on your phone.

After the app loads, a dialog box detailing the rewards associated with each link appears. It also contains a green Collect button, and you can tap on it to claim the free bonuses. You must use all links within two days, after which they expire. Additionally, you can use a link only once for free spins.