Coin Master: Active free spin links (September 28, 2023)

Coin Master, a popular idle title developed by an Israel-based company, embodies gambling mechanics in its adventure-themed gameplay. It features a virtual slot machine that contains symbols of every in-game resource. The device grants coins, attacking or raiding opportunities, shields, and more. You must activate the apparatus using spins and land on an item's symbol to get it.

You can also obtain spins from the slot machine, performing in-game activities and purchasing them from the in-app store. These methods are time-consuming and demand your active involvement. However, there is also a way to get them at no cost by redeeming daily links. This article provides every link that grants free spins upon redemption on September 28, 2023.

Links for Coin Master free spins on September 28, 2023

Each link below either offers 10 free spins with millions of coins or 25 free spins. Moon Active releases links each passing day on the Coin Master’s official Facebook and occasionally on X (formerly Twitter) handles. Here are all the links that provide free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/TbizEP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/lDFYgc - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/emlhxJ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/STTZJt - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/XENGQs - 25 free spins

The daily links are part of a daily off-game event called social media raffles. Fans across the globe can participate in this contest that presents a few simple puzzles in a video or photo format. These are available on Facebook and X, and you can provide your answer under the comment section of each post.

All participants who provide the correct answer will be eligible for a lucky draw. Moon Active then chooses a few players as the winners. The winning candidates get free coins, spins, and other featured rewards.

How to redeem links in Coin Master

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The steps to redeem this idle title’s links are straightforward. You need a mobile device with the app installed that's connected to a stable internet connection. Then, head over to the title’s official social media accounts or click the links from the list above.

Each link should open the Coin Master immediately on your phone. After the app loads fully, it will display a dialog box with details of the freebies and a green Collect button. Tap the button, claim the free spins, and resume your in-game journey.