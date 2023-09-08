Coin Master: Active free spin links (September 8, 2023)

Coin Master, developed by Moon Active for Android and iOS, is an adventure title that features a virtual slot machine at the center of its gameplay. The apparatus provides all in-game items upon landing their respective symbols. You can also get chances to attack and raid adjacent villages to earn coins by landing on the hammer and pig symbols. However, doing all these and more requires spins that activate the machine.

You have the option of purchasing spins with real-world money from the in-app store. Additionally, Moon Active releases daily links that provide free spins upon redemption. This article lists all active free spin links for September 8, 2023.

Get Coin Master free spins by redeeming the links below (September 8, 2023)

Coin Master free spins links for September 8, 2023 (Image via Moon Active)

Below are all active Coin Master links for September 8, 2023. Redeem them on your mobile device to get free spins.

https://Coin-Master.me/RQPCVL - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/krQCJw - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/tQJopa - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/lyoiYj - 25 free spins

Moon Active releases two to three daily links on the title’s official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handle. You have to redeem them immediately since they will expire and no longer provide freebies after two days. In addition, you can claim each link only once.

Steps to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

It’s easy to redeem links in this adventure title. You only need an Android or iOS device and an active internet connection. Follow these steps:

Connect your device to the internet and install the app

Click one of the links from the list above

Every link you click will open the app on your device

Let the app load all its resources

You will see a dialog box appear with details of rewards associated with the link and a green Collect button.

Tap the button, claim your freebies, and resume your journey.

How to get more Coin Master spins

You can get Coin Master spins in several ways (Image via Moon Active)

Some of the best ways to get free spins include the following:

Invite your friends: Your friends must download the game from the invitation link you send and connect it to their Facebook account. After fulfilling these conditions, you will get free spins.

Collect daily gifts from your in-game friend list: You can collect free spins as a daily gift from your friends.

Request your team members: In this mobile idle title, you can join a team, play team-based events, and engage in various activities. You can also request spins from your team members every day.

Do not miss any daily events that require you to collect specific items from the slot machine, as every collection milestone you hit grants various rewards, including free spins. You can also participate in daily in-game tournaments to get free spins as a reward.