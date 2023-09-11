Coin Master: Active free spins links (September 11, 2023)

Coin Master features several elements in its adventure-themed gameplay. It offers pets that buff your attacks or raids, coins to build villages, shields to protect your villages, and more. Spins are important because they help you get every in-game item by activating the slot machine. After activating the machine using spins, you must land on the symbols of each resource to get them.

The developers at Moon Active provide several ways to get spins, but these usually require time and effort. However, Moon Active also releases daily links that provide free spins upon redemption. This is the best way to get spins at no cost since you can get the rewards immediately. With that said, this article lists all the active Coin Master free spins links for September 11, 2023.

Use the following Coin Master links to get free spins

Moon Active provides Coin Master daily links that provide free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Each Coin Master daily link you redeem provides 10 free spins and millions of coins or 25 free spins. Here is the list of all active links that offer spins for free on September 11, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/jEYcHR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/JqNMaA - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/kpjmJH - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/EOMZCy - 25 free spins

Moon Active releases the links daily on the title’s official social media handles. They are part of an off–game event that offers a video or photo puzzle themed around the game. You can participate with thousands of other fans by typing your answer in the comment section of each post.

Winning the contest bestows free coins, spins, and other featured items.

Steps to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to claim free spins (Image via Moon Active)

The redemption process is simple and quick in this idle title. First, connect your mobile device to the internet and install the app. Then, click any of the links from the list above, instantly opening the app on your device.

Let the app fully load its resources, after which you will see a dialog box appear. It contains details of rewards associated with the links and a green Collect button. Tap the button, and all freebies will appear on your profile.

It’s worth noting that Moon Active allows redeeming each link only once per account. In addition, they expire after two days, so use the developer offerings above as soon as possible.