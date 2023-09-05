Coin Master: Active links for free spins (September 5, 2023)

Coin Master features a virtual slot machine that needs spins to activate. This apparatus gives you every in-game and action item required to progress in the game. Moon Active offers several ways to get spins, including in-app purchases. However, you can also obtain them for free by redeeming the links that the developer releases on the title’s official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles.

This article lists all links actively providing free spins on September 5, 2023.

All Coin Master links providing free spins on September 5, 2023

Redeem links to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Use the following Coin Master links to get free spins on September 5, 2023:

coin-master.me/LABORDAY_40SPINS - 40 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/GFyAch - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/LdKlne - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/PwCvIv - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/hvIggQ - 10 free spins and millions of coins

You must redeem these links within two days. You can only use any particular link once per account.

Method to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the Collect button to claim freebies in the game (Image via Moon Active)

The process of redeeming Coin Master links is incredibly easy. First, you must install the app on your device and ensure it has an active internet connection.

Tap any link from the list above to open the game instantly on your device. You will see a dialog box detailing the rewards associated with the link and a Collect button. Tap the button to claim the free spins.

More ways to obtain free spins

There are many other ways to get free spins in the game (Image via Moon Active)

Besides these links, there are several other methods to earn free spins in the game. Here are some of the best ways to obtain them:

Collect extra shields: Once you fill the inventory with shields, every additional earned converts into spins.

Once you fill the inventory with shields, every additional earned converts into spins. Complete card sets: Completing a card set will also provide spins. You need to collect nine cards to complete a set.

Completing a card set will also provide spins. You need to collect nine cards to complete a set. Build a village: To finish one, you must build and upgrade five landmarks in each village. Completing a village provides various rewards, including spins.

Additionally, you can participate in tournaments, rank higher, play events, and complete tasks to earn more free spins in the title.