Coin Master: All active free spin links (August 1, 2023)

Coin Master features a virtual slot machine that contains symbols of various in-game and action items. Upon hitting the logos on the apparatus, you will get different rewards. Spins are the resources that activate the device. There are several ways to earn spins, such as inviting friends, finishing villages, and completing card sets. However, you can also get them for free by redeeming the daily links that Moon Active provides.

This article lists all the links you can redeem for free spins on August 1, 2023.

Redeem these links to get free spins on August 1, 2023

Moon Active offers daily links that provide free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master developer Moon Active releases daily links that offer free spins. You can find them on the game’s official Facebook and Twitter handles. They will be available in posts that contain photos or video puzzles.

Here is the list of all active links that provide free spins for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/bRtizN - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/zOjrEA - 10 free spins and 4.5 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/lSdJGS - 10 free spins and 4.5 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/aMSFzR - 10 free spins and 4.5 million coins

You should consider redeeming these links as soon as possible. This is because each link lasts only two days. Additionally, each player can only use them once to claim freebies.

How to redeem Coin Master free spins links

Click on any active links and tap the collect button to redeem links (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the steps given below to redeem Coin Master links for free spins:

Ensure your phone has an active internet connection and that the game is installed. Click on any of the above-listed links to open the game on your device. Wait until the app loads its resources. Click the Collect button in the dialog box that appears after the game fully loads. You will get all rewards along with free spins on your profile.

Ways to earn more Coin Master free spins

Moon Active offers several ways to earn free spins (Image via Moon Active)

As mentioned earlier, you can earn free spins using various methods. Here is a list of some of the best ways to obtain them:

Invite friends

Level up by finishing villages

Collect spins as a daily gift from your in-game friends.

Request from your team members

Complete card sets

Earn additional shields

Play daily events

Participate in tournaments and rank higher

Alternatively, you can purchase spins by heading to the in-app store from the Main Menu. The price ranges from $2.14 USD for 30 spins to $108.48 USD for 3,600 spins.