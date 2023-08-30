Coin Master: All active free spin links (August 30, 2023)

Coin Master free spins are easy to obtain, and you can just use the links that the developers at Moon Active provide daily. They release a couple of links every day on the title's official Facebook handle and every other alternate day on their X (formerly Twitter) handle. Each link grants either 25 or 10 free spins and millions of coins upon redemption, and redeeming them is a walk in the park. Moon Active releases the links as a part of a daily off-game social media event.

Spins are crucial to make progress in this adventure title. They are required to activate the virtual slot machine, which provides every item in the game. With that being said, this article lists all active Coin Master free spins links for August 30, 2023.

Redeem the below-listed links to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

You can get free spins on August 29, 2023, by redeeming the following links:

https://Coin-Master.me/ZnZMwx - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/duVUdH - 10 free spins and million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/GRtGYa - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/WrboGk - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/uJJFDA - 25 free spins

Apart from the Coin Master links listed above, you can use several methods to get them at no cost. Here are some of the best ways to get more free spins:

Earn additional shield: You can hold a specific number of shields in your inventory according to your in-game level. All additional shields you earn exceeding your maximum holding capacity turn into spins.

Invite friends: When you invite your friends to play the game together, every invite earns you spins. However, the friends you invite must download the title on their device and connect it to their Facebook account.

Complete a village: There are over 400 villages on Coin Master’s map. Each contains five elements you must build and upgrade using coins to clear one. Clearance rewards include various items, including free spins.

Other methods to get more free spins include completing a card set, playing daily in-game events and tournaments, waiting for an hour, and more.

How to redeem Coin Master links for free spins?

Start by installing the app on your handheld. It’s important to note that the links do not work on PC. After installation, make sure your Android or iOS device has access to a stable internet connection.

Click one of the links above, and this will open the app directly on your device. Wait until the app loads its resources, and you will see a dialog box that contains a green Collect button and details about the rewards associated with the link. Tap the green button and resume your Coin Master adventure.

You must redeem each link immediately because they expire after two days. Additionally, you can use a link only once in this idle title.