Coin Master: All active free spin links (August 31, 2023)

Coin Master's gameplay revolves around a virtual slot machine and the spins that activate it. The apparatus is the source of every in-game item essential to progress the game. Since it is the source of almost every resource in the title, it is important for you to have enough spins in the inventory. You can obtain spins in numerous ways, including inviting friends, leveling up, and completing card sets.

However, developer Moon Active also releases daily links that provide spins for free. This article lists all active links for August 31, 2023.

Use the following links to claim free spins on August 31, 2023

You can use the links on the official Coin Master Facebook and Twitter handles to earn free spins in the game (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a list of all active Coin Master links for August 31, 2023, to get free spins:

https://Coin-Master.me/EpMgRv - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ioZcKs - 10 free spins and million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/ZnZMwx - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/duVUdH - 10 free spins and million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/GRtGYa - 25 free spin

You can find these Coin Master links on the title’s official Facebook and X handles. Moon Active regularly uploads posts containing videos or photo puzzles as part of its daily social media contests. Crack the puzzle and enter your answer in each post’s comment section.

Those who give the correct answer will be eligible for a lucky draw. Moon Active then selects a few participants and declares them winners. All winners will get coins, spins, and many other items sent to their profile within a day or two.

How to redeem free spins from Coin Master links

You can get free spins by tapping the green Collect button on the screen (Image via Moon Active)

It is a walk in the park to redeem links in Coin Master. Install the app on Android (from the Google Play Store) or iOS (via the App Store). After you install the game, ensure your device has an active internet connection.

Click on any active link from the list above. This will open the app instantly on your device. After the game loads its resources, tap the green Collect button and claim the associated freebies.

You must redeem all daily links within two days, as they will no longer provide free spins after this period. Additionally, you can only use a link once per in-game account.