Coin Master: All active free spin links (February 14, 2024)

If you’re looking for Coin Master spins to unlock more villages in the game, this article has you covered. This guide features a list of links providing freebies on February 14, 2024, and instructions to redeem them. These links grant up to 100 free spins and millions of coins upon redemption. They can also be found on the title’s official Facebook and X handles.

Let's take a look at all the free Coin Master spin links for February 14, 2024.

Get free spins and coins in Coin Master using links (February 2024)

Redeem Moon Active's daily links to get freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Use these Coin Master links to get free spins and coins on February 14, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/HUMGGU - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BceSRG - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/VaWMtV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FdaFOV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/iWbVNo - 25 free spins

These links expire after two days, so redeem them as soon as possible. Moreover, you cannot use a link that you have already redeemed to claim free in-game items.

Besides links, there are multiple ways to get free spins. Some of these methods are as follows:

Inviting your friends

Playing events daily

Participating in daily tournaments and ranking higher on the leaderboard

Completing a village and leveling up

Earning extra shields

Waiting an hour

Get them as daily gifts from your in-game friend list

Requesting them from your team members

Method to redeem free spin links

Tap the green Collect button to get all the freebies associated with the link you clicked on (Image via Moon Active)

The link redemption process for Coin Master is simple. First, turn on the internet on your device and link your in-game profile to your Facebook account. Then, follow the instructions listed below:

Click on an active link from the list above.

Every click will open the title on your device.

After the game loads all its resources, a dialog box will pop up on the screen.

The box will contain details of the rewards associated with the link you clicked on and a Collect button.

Tap the button, claim your freebies, and unlock more villages.

