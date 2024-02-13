Coin Master: Active free spin links (February 13, 2024)

While playing Coin Master, having a constant supply of spins is essential to keep progressing. Spins help you activate the slot machine and obtain all in-game and action items by landing on their respective symbols. For instance, hitting hammer symbols grants an attacking opportunity, pigs allow you to raid, coin bags provide coins, and more.

You can obtain spins by grinding or purchasing them at the in-app store with money. However, it's also possible to easily get spins for free by redeeming the daily links. This article lists all the free spin links active on February 13, 2023, and the steps to redeem them.

Get free spins in Coin Master by redeeming the links below (February 13, 2024)

Get daily freebies by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

The daily Coin Master links can be found on the title’s official social media handles on Facebook and X. You can get up to 100 free spins and millions of coins each day by redeeming these daily links. Listed below are all links bestowing freebies on February 13, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/FdaFOV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/iWbVNo - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/hiexyA - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qWdjrD - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/yEnFaJ - 10 free spins and millions of coins

You should use the links above within 48 hours because they expire after that and won’t provide any freebies. Moreover, you can redeem any particular link only once to claim Coin Master free coins and spins.

How to redeem daily links for free spins and coins

Get freebies by clicking the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming daily links in Coin Master is easy and requires little time. First, turn on the internet connection on your mobile device and link your Facebook account to your in-game profile.

Then, search for links on the title’s social media handles or tap any active link from the list above. This will redirect you to the app on your phone. Wait until the app loads all its assets, after which a dialog box will appear on the main screen. It displays details of rewards associated with the links and a Collect button. Hit the button to get all freebies delivered to your in-game profile.