Coin Master: All free spin links (February 12, 2024)

Coin Master links grant up to 100 free spins and millions of coins upon redemption. Moon Active offers them daily on the title’s official Facebook handle and occasionally on X. You can find them in the caption section of posts containing videos or photo puzzles. The puzzles are part of a daily online social media event that fans can participate in to win thousands of spins and billions of coins.

The best and most reliable way to obtain spins is by redeeming the daily links. Most of the other methods require constant grinding or spending money at the in-game store.

This article lists all Coin Master free spin links for February 12, 2024, and a guide to redeem them.

A list of all Coin Master links granting free spins on February 12, 2024

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is the list of all Coin Master links granting free spins on February 12, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/hiexyA - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qWdjrD - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/yEnFaJ - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/aWLWWQ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/OFfMzY - 25 free spins

You must redeem them as soon as possible because they expire after two days and won’t bestow freebies afterward. Moreover, you can redeem any particular link only once to get free rewards.

Apart from links, you can use multiple methods to get more Coin Master spins. Inviting friends, playing in-game events and tournaments, completing villages, and leveling up are some of the best methods to farm spins. Those who prefer spending money can click the button with three horizontal lines at the top right corner of the main menu and enter the in-game shop to make a purchase. Below is the price list of spins:

30 Spins: $2.15

90 Spins: $5.41

260 Spins: $13.01

525 Spins: $21.71

1600 Spins: $54.30

3600 Spins: $108.63

How to redeem daily free spin links

Hit the green Collect button and claim all freebies (Image via Moon Active)

First, ensure your mobile has an active internet connection and that you’ve connected your Facebook account to the app while creating your in-game profile. Then, proceed with the steps below to redeem Coin Master links:

Tap any active link to open the app instantly on your handheld.

After the app loads all its assets, a dialog box will appear on the main screen.

The box contains a green Collect button and reward details associated with the links.

Hit the Collect button and claim all free rewards.

That covers our list of free spin links for February 12, 2024, and the steps to redeem them.