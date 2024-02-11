Coin Master is a single-player adventure title for mobile and iOS devices. It features a virtual slot machine that grants all action and in-game items that help you progress the content. You can get coins for building villages, opportunities to attack or raid villages, shields to defend your town, and more. Progressing in this idle title is only possible with spins, making them highly valued in-game resources.

Spins can be obtained by playing events, inviting friends, ranking higher on the tournament’s leaderboard, and more. Alternatively, you can buy them at the in-app store. Fortunately, getting them for free is also possible by redeeming the daily links.

This article lists all free spin links for February 11, 2024.

All links for Coin Master free spins on February 11, 2024

You can redeem daily links to get free spins and coins. (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming the Coin Master links will help you get up to 100 spins and millions of coins every day. You can get them daily on the title’s official Facebook account and occasionally on X handle. Below are all links actively granting free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/aWLWWQ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/OFfMzY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BDdJVh - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/YWJQwh - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/DWtQub - 25 free spins

If you prefer purchasing spins, visit the in-app store by tapping the main menu ( a button with three horizontal lines) at the top right and then clicking the shop button. Listed below is the price list:

30 Spins: $2.15

90 Spins: $5.41

260 Spins: $13.01

525 Spins: $21.71

1600 Spins: $54.30

3600 Spins: $108.63

Method to redeem daily links for free rewards

Click the Collect button to claim all freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem all daily Coin Master links with minimal effort within a few minutes. First, ensure the internet connection is active on your device and you’ve linked your Facebook account while creating an in-game profile. Then, follow the below-listed steps:

Click any active link to open the app on your handheld immediately.

After loading all assets, the app displays a dialog box on the main screen.

You can see a Collect button on the box below the reward details.

Clicking the button will deliver all freebies to your in-game inventory.

The spins remain active for 48 hours, so use them as soon as possible to get all free Coin Master coins and spins.