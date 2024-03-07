Coin Master: All active free spin links (March 7, 2024) 

Moon Active releases a few redeemable Coin Master links every day. These links provide free spins upon redemption, and some even give you coins at no cost. If you don’t want to grind in the game or spend money at the in-app store, visit the title’s official social media handles on Facebook and X to find these links. Upon finding one, click on it, and all freebies will be instantly delivered to your profile.

That said, listed below are all active Coin Master links to get spins for free on March 7, 2024.

All Coin Master links to earn free spins on March 7, 2024

Get spins each passing day by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming the Coin Master links below will grant you many free spins on March 7, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/aekGxo - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BIKcWl - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/GjSuCX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KEsiGk - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FQImUo - 25 free spins

You can find Moon Active's daily links in the caption of posts featuring video/photo puzzles. These riddles can also help you win free spins and coins. All you need to do is enter your guess in each post’s comment section.

Moon Active will select the winners (via a lucky draw system) from a bunch of participants who give the correct answer. The winners will get coins and spins as rewards.

To purchase spins with real money, you can visit the in-app store by clicking the Shop button at the top-right corner of the screen. Here is the price list:

30 Spins = $2.20

90 Spins = $5.54

260 Spins = $13.34

525 Spins = $22.25

1600 Spins = $55.66

3600 Spins = $111.34

How to redeem links for free spins

Click the button and claim all applicable freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The process of redeeming daily Coin Master links demands little effort and time. Click on any of the links from the list above. This will redirect you to the title on your mobile device.

After the game loads all its assets, you will see a dialog box containing details of the rewards associated with the link. You will also see a green Collect button. Tap the button, and all freebies will be delivered to your inventory.

You must redeem the links immediately because they are time-limited and last only two days. Note that you cannot redeem freebies from a link more than once.