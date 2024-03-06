Coin Master: List of all free spin links for March 6, 2024

Moon Active has uploaded a couple of Coin Master free spin links for March 6, 2024, which can help you get over 80 spins and millions of coins for free upon redemption. You can find links daily on the title’s official Facebook and X handles. The links are typically attached to posts that feature video or photo puzzles. These puzzles are part of a daily social media raffle and can help players get billions of coins and hundreds of spins.

You can participate in the raffle by providing your answer under each post’s comment section. Moon Active selects those who answered correctly and conducts a lucky draw to announce the winners.

You can find a complete list of the free spin links offered by Moon Active today in this article.

Get free spins and coins on Coin Master with the links below (March 6, 2024)

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

All Coin Master links that you can redeem to get free spins on March 6, 2024, are listed below:

https://Coin-Master.me/KEsiGk - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FQImUo - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/xLNnVk - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yAdqBS - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/yhRTqJ - 25 free spins

The links are the only source that provides spins for free in this adventure title. Other methods require consuming spins to perform various in-game activities or spending real money at the in-app store. Waiting for an hour and inviting friends are the only two in-game methods that don’t require spending spins.

Playing in-game events and tournaments daily, getting extra shields from the slot machine, leveling up, and completing albums are the ways that require spending spins to get more Coin Master spins.

Steps to redeem the daily links for freebies

Tap the Collect button to claim all applicable freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the steps below to redeem free spins from the daily Coin Master links:

Make sure that your mobile device has access to a stable internet connection.

Link your Facebook account to your in-game profile.

Tap an active link from the list above.

The link will redirect you to the app on your device.

Wait until you see a dialog box on the main screen.

The box details the number of spins and coins you'll get from the link, and it will have a green Collect button as well.

Tap the Collect button to transfer all the freebies to your inventory.

You should try to redeem Coin Master links as soon as possible since they expire after two days.