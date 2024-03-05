Coin Master: All free spin links (March 5, 2024)

If you're looking for a way to get Coin Master spins without effort, this article lists all active redeemable links for March 5, 2024. They grant over 80 spins and millions of coins. Moon Active posts free spin links daily on the title’s official Facebook and X handles. They can be found on the posts containing simple video or photo puzzles.
Redeeming the daily links is your best shot at obtaining free spins in this adventure title. Other ways either require using spins to grind for them in-game or purchases from the in-app store with real money.
Below is a list of all Coin Master free spin links for March 5, 2024.
All Coin Master links to redeem free spins on March 5, 2024
Below is a complete list of all Coin Master links bestowing free spins on March 5, 2024:
- https://Coin-Master.me/xLNnVk - 25 free spins
- https://Coin-Master.me/yAdqBS - 25 free spins
- Coin-Master.me/yhRTqJ - 25 free spins
- https://Coin-Master.me/MQvDtj - 25 free spins
- https://Coin-Master.me/oMxtYX - 25 free spins
The links will expire after two days, so you should use them immediately to get all freebies. Moreover, you can use any particular link only once.
Apart from links, you can use the methods below to get more free spins in Coin Master:
- Invite your friends to the game
- Participate in daily events and complete their tasks
- Play daily tournaments and rank higher on the leaderboard
- Get additional shields from the slot machine
- Finish a village and leveling up
- Collect cards and complete albums
- Wait for an hour to earn spins passively
You can also purchase them with real money from the in-app store. Here is the price list:
- 30 Spins = $2.19
- 90 Spins = $5.31
- 260 Spins = $13.27
- 525 Spins = $22.14
- 1,600 Spins = $55.39
- 3600 Spins = $110.80
Method to claim freebies from the links
Before redeeming the Coin Master links, ensure that your mobile has access to an active internet connection and that your Facebook account is linked to the app. Then, tap any active links from the list above. This will open the app instantly on your handheld. Wait until a dialog box appears on your screen with details of the rewards and a green Collect button. All the freebies will be delivered to your inventory upon clicking the button.