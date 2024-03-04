Coin Master: Active free spin links for March 4, 2024

All players can redeem a couple of links daily to get free spins in Coin Master, and some also grant millions of coins upon redemption. Moon Active has posted a few links for March 4, 2024, which grant spins for free. These links are part of a daily off-game online social media event, where Moon Active uploads a few posts containing simple videos or photo puzzles.

Any fans are allowed to participate in the event by providing their answer under each post’s comment section. Moon Active announces the winners through a lucky draw system from those who answered the puzzles correctly.

All the active links granting Coin Master spins on March 4, 2024, are listed below.

Redeem the links below to obtain Coin Master free spins on March 4, 2024

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

You can get over 70 free spins and millions of coins by redeeming daily Coin Master links. The links are found on the title’s official social media handles, like Facebook and X. Here are all the links granting free spins and coins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/MQvDtj - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/oMxtYX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/CITTQA - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PBehpD - 25 free spins

Note that the links are time-limited and expire after 48 hours, so you should consider redeeming them immmediately. Moreover, you can use any particular link only once to obtain freebies.

Other than links, you can earn more Coin Master spins for free via multiple in-game methods, such as inviting friends, waiting for an hour, leveling up, playing daily in-game events and tournaments, and more. If you prefer microtransactions, below is the price list:

30 Spins = $2.19

90 Spins = $5.31

260 Spins = $13.27

525 Spins = $22.14

1,600 Spins = $55.39

3,600 Spins = $110.80

How to redeem daily links for free spins and coins

Tap the green Collect button to obtain all applicable freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming the daily links in Coin Master is a cakewalk since the process only requires a few minutes and little effort. First, switch on the internet connection on your mobile device and link your Facebook account to your in-game profile.

Then, click any link from the above list to open the app immediately on your mobile device. Wait until the app displays a dialog box on the screen. The box will contain the details of all rewards associated with the links and include a Collect button. Hit the button to claim all applicable freebies.