Coin Master: All free spin links (March 3, 2024)

If you want some Coin Master spins for free on March 3, 2024, this article has you covered. It provides a complete list of all links granting free spins today. All players can redeem a couple of links daily, which requires a few clicks and minutes. You can get over 70 spins upon redeeming all links and millions of coins. There’s no other way to get these in-game items for free.

Other methods require consuming spins to perform various in-game activities or purchasing from the in-app store. For those who don’t want to grind or buy, below is the list of links to obtain free spins today with a short guide to redeem them.

A complete list of all links to get Coin Master spins on March 3, 2024

Get free spins and coins daily by redeeming the links. (image via Moon Active)

Below are all active Coin Master links granting free spins on March 3, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/CITTQA - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PBehpD - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SpwFqx - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/urjXfT - 10 free spins and millions of coins

The above-listed spins links are time-limited, so use them immediately to claim all applicable Coin Master spins and coins. Moreover, each player can redeem any particular link only once to claim freebies.

Other than redeeming the links, you can use multiple in-game methods to get free spins in Coin Master. Some methods do not require using spins, like inviting friends and waiting an hour. On the contrary, playing events and tournaments, leveling up, completing card sets, and earning extra shields cost spins.

For those who prefer spending money on microtransactions, below is the price list:

30 Spins = $2.19

90 Spins = $5.31

260 Spins = $13.27

525 Spins = $22.14

1,600 Spins = $55.39

3,600 Spins = $110.80

Method to redeem links for free spins

Click the Collect button to claim freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

The method to redeem links in Coin Master is straightforward. Activate the internet connection and link your Facebook account to your profile. Then, tap any active links from the above list to launch the app instantly on your mobile device.

Wait for the app to load all resources, after which a dialog box appears on the screen. It contains a Collect button and details associated with the clicked link. Hit the button, and all freebies will appear on your profile.