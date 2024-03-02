Coin Master: All free spin links for March 2, 2024

If you’re looking for Coin Master spins, you've come to the right place. In this article, you will find all redeemable links posted by Moon Active on the title’s official social media handles on March 2, 2024. These links grant over 60 spins and millions of coins for free upon redemption.

Redeeming daily links is one of the best ways to get spins and coins for free. The redemption process also does not take much time; just click the links, open the app, and claim all applicable freebies.

With that said, all Coin Master free spin links for March 2, 2024, are listed below, along with a guide to redeeming them.

All Coin Master free spin links for March 2, 2024

Get free spins and coins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Redeem the Coin Master links listed below to claim free spins and coins:

https://Coin-Master.me/SpwFqx - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/urjXfT - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/tYhsCR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/pqWNWa - 25 free spins

ttps://Coin-Master.me/VWdrCo - 25 free spins

All Moon Active links are part of a daily online social media contest open to all fans. As part of the event, the developer takes to the game's Facebook account to release a few posts containing puzzles. You can enter your guess in each post’s comment section. The company then hosts a lucky draw to pick the winners, selecting from among the participants who answer correctly.

All winners get spins and coins as rewards. Although the chances of winning depend entirely on luck, this is the only event that rewards plenty of spins and coins for free in Coin Master.

How to claim free spins from daily links

Tap the Collect button to claim free spins and coins (Image via Moon Active)

To redeem Coin Master links, you must first link your Facebook account to the in-game profile. Additionally, ensure your mobile has a working internet connection.

Then, click any of the links above. This will open the title on your mobile device. After it loads all its assets, the app will display a dialog box on the screen. Here, you will see details of all the rewards associated with each link and a Collect button. Get all freebies by clicking on the Collect button.

Note that all Moon Active links are time-limited and expire after 48 hours, so redeem them immediately.