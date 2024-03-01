Coin Master: All free spin links for March 1, 2024

This guide helps you get Coin Master spins for free on March 1, 2024. A complete list of links granting free spins is listed in this article. It also provides a guide to redeeming them, which requires little time and effort. You won’t have to spend spins and perform in-game activity to get more spins or drain your wallet by purchasing them at the in-app store.

Moon Active offers two links daily on the title’s official Facebook page, and one every alternate day on X. You can also get millions of coins by redeeming some links. The links help you gather over 50 spins each passing day.

That said, below are all Coin Master free spins links for today.

Get free spins in Coin Master with the below-listed links (March 1, 2024)

You can get over 50 spins daily by redeeming the links. (Image via Moon Active)

The daily Coin Master links on the title’s official social media handles are part of an online off-game event called social media raffles. Moon Active uploads some posts containing video or photo puzzles, and links can be found in their comment section.

The event is open to all. You can participate by answering the puzzles in each post’s comment section. Moon Active selects all those who answer correctly for a lucky draw system, through which they decide on a few winners. Upon winning the lucky draw, you can get hundreds of free Coin Master spins and billions of coins as rewards.

Here are all the links granting free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/tYhsCR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/pqWNWa - 25 free spins

ttps://Coin-Master.me/VWdrCo - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/LukAoP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/AYfXTX - 25 free spins

If you prefer purchasing spins with real money, below is the price list:

30 Spins = $2.19

90 Spins = $5.31

260 Spins = $13.27

525 Spins = $22.14

1,600 Spins = $55.39

3,600 Spins = $110.80

Method to redeem daily free spin links

Hit the green Collect button to claim all freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

Start the Coin Master link redemption process by linking your Facebook account to your in-game profile. Then, click any active link to open the app installed on your mobile. Wait until you see a dialog box appear on the screen.

It shows the rewards associated with each link and a Collect button. Tap the button, and all freebies will be yours. You must redeem the links immediately because they expire after 48 hours.