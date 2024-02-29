Coin Master: All free spin links for February 29, 2024

Moon Active frequently releases links that grant free Coin Master spins upon redemption, and there are a couple you can redeem on February 29, 2024. Spins are the most crucial items in the game because they help you get resources that are key to progression.

You can use various methods to obtain spins, but this article will assist you in getting them for free. It does so by listing all active Coin Master free spin links for February 29, 2024.

Get free spins by redeeming Coin Master links on February 29, 2024

Get free spins daily without grinding or spending real money by redeeming the Moon Active links (Image via Moon Active)

You can find daily Coin Master links on the title’s official handles on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Look for them on posts containing video/photo puzzles. You can even attempt to solve these riddles for a chance to get rewards. You can enter your guess in a post’s comment section.

Moon Active will select the winners from a group of participants who give the right answer. If you win, you get hundreds of spins and coins as rewards.

That said, here are all the links granting free spins on February 29, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/LukAoP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/AYfXTX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/eteeSZ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/hYFrRu - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/SSXbSL - 10 free spins and millions of coins

A guide to redeeming daily links for freebies

Tap the Collect button to claim free rewards from the links (Image via Moon Active)

Before starting the Coin Master link redemption process, activate the internet connection on your device and link your Facebook account to your in-game profile. Then, click on any active link from the title's official social media handles or the list above.

When you tap a link, the game will instantly load on your mobile device. After it loads all its resources, you will see a dialog box containing a green Collect button and reward details. Get all the freebies by clicking on the Collect button.

You must redeem all the above-listed links within two days, or else they will expire.