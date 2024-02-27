Coin Master: All active free spin links (February 28, 2024)

If you’re looking for more spins in Coin Master, this article helps you get over 70 free spins on February 28, 2024. Moon Active offers them daily on the title’s official social media handles, and you can find all that are active today in this guide. The daily links are the only way to get spins for free; other methods require grinding in-game, which costs spins, or purchasing with real-world money.

The number of spins you obtain from daily links is enough to build a few landmarks, play events and tournaments, and attack or raid a few villages.

That said, below is the list of all active links granting free spins today and a guide to redeeming them.

A list of active Coin Master links granting free spins on February 28, 2024

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links. (Image via Moon Active)

You can find the daily Coin Master links on the title’s official X, Facebook, and Instagram handles. Below are all the links that grant free spins and coins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/eteeSZ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/hYFrRu - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/SSXbSL - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/qNIiNR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/RcTuWp - 10 free spins and millions of coins

The above links are part of a social media raffle that Moon Active holds daily on the title’s official social media accounts. Moon Active uploads a few posts containing simple videos or photo puzzles. You can participate in the raffle by giving each puzzle’s answer under their post’s comment section.

Moon Active holds a lucky draw system among those who answer the puzzles correctly and announce a few winners. All winning candidates get billions of coins and hundreds of Coin Master spins as rewards on their in-game profile.

Method to redeem daily links for free spins

Claim the free rewards by clicking the Collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

First, turn on the internet connection on your mobile device and connect your in-game profile to your Facebook account. Then, click the links from the above list to open the installed app on your device.

Let the app load all required resources; you will see a dialog box on the screen. The box contains a green Collect button and details of the rewards associated with the clicked links. You must tap the button to get all freebies to your in-game profile.

Redeem the Coin Master links as soon as possible because they remain active only for 48 hours. Moreover, you cannot redeem already used links again to claim freebies.